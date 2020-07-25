Kindling kindness

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the pandemic has left many struggling, help has also been pouring in from different quarters. Not allowing those without food and income to be weighed down by the situation, NGOs in the city have taken on the mammoth task of keeping the needy afloat. Despite the fear over the handling of Covid-19 patients who have passed on, Mercy Mission under its Mercy Angels wing took upon the task of giving those who succumbed a dignified send-off.

An ambulance team transports the deceased from the hospital to the crematorium or cemetery free of charge, and follows protocols, including rituals such as not washing the body, which is followed by some communities. The brainchild of Dr Taha Maseen, managing trustee of HBS Hospital, Shivajinagar, and Mohammed Ummer from Project Smile, the others who have all been involved are socially-conscious and came on board by virtue of being friends.

“When we met just a day before the lockdown, we anticipated various situations, especially looking at the way things were panning out in Italy and other countries. The wing started in March-end to help in different spheres – food, medicines, blood bank, migrants, protection and healthcare,” says Mohammed Ali Shariff, core member of Mercy Mission. The group includes about 30 NGOs, like Humane Touch, Lifeline Foundation, United Foundation and Swabhiman, who joined hands to help out during the Covid-19 situation.

Bengaluru-based Vimochana is also claiming the bodies of those who succumbed to the virus for a final farewell according to the patient’s faith. It costs `450 per body but donations towards this are few. Other NGOs like Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care in Basaveshwar Nagar have been providing home-cooked meals for frontline workers. The initiative started when they were approached by a government hospital while supplying food to migrants in June (they served 22.83 lakh meals across India, and 1.8 lakh in Bengaluru during lockdown). Since then, over 16,000 meals have been served from their Covid Cloud kitchen to medical professionals and patients at hospitals. Hemanshu Desai, deputy leader, says, “We’ve also started daily evening group meditation sessions for frontline workers.”

With art and artists having been hit, city-based Anita Reddy, founder and managing trustee of Dwaraka, has been helping Kalamkari artists in Srikalahasti in Chittoor district. Providing material and support to over 500 of them over the last couple of months, she is encouraging them to continue their work despite reduction in sales. “For the first two months we helped with rations from donations. But we must equip artists to be self reliant,” says Reddy.