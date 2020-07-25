STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Kindling kindness

Working 24/7, NGOs are emerging as Covid warriors, reaching out to the affected with hope, relief and compassion

Published: 25th July 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mercy Angels volunteers lay to rest a Covid patient

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the pandemic has left many struggling, help has also been pouring in from different quarters. Not allowing those without food and income to be weighed down by the situation, NGOs in the city have taken on the mammoth task of keeping the needy afloat. Despite the fear over the handling of Covid-19 patients who have passed on, Mercy Mission under its Mercy Angels wing took upon the task of giving those who succumbed a dignified send-off.

An ambulance team transports the deceased from the hospital to the crematorium or cemetery free of charge, and follows protocols, including rituals such as not washing the body, which is followed by some communities. The brainchild of Dr Taha Maseen, managing trustee of HBS Hospital, Shivajinagar, and Mohammed Ummer from Project Smile, the others who have all been involved are socially-conscious and came on board by virtue of being friends. 

“When we met just a day before the lockdown, we anticipated various situations, especially looking at the way things were panning out in Italy and other countries. The wing started in March-end to help in different spheres –  food, medicines, blood bank, migrants, protection and healthcare,” says Mohammed Ali Shariff, core member of Mercy Mission. The group includes about 30 NGOs, like Humane Touch, Lifeline Foundation, United Foundation and Swabhiman, who joined hands to help out during the Covid-19 situation. 

Bengaluru-based Vimochana is also claiming the bodies of those who succumbed to the virus for a final farewell according to the patient’s faith. It costs `450 per body but donations towards this are few. Other NGOs like Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care in Basaveshwar Nagar have been providing home-cooked meals for frontline workers. The initiative started when they were approached by a government hospital while supplying food to migrants in June (they served 22.83 lakh meals across India, and 1.8 lakh in Bengaluru during lockdown). Since then, over 16,000 meals have been served from their Covid Cloud kitchen to medical professionals and patients at hospitals. Hemanshu Desai, deputy leader, says, “We’ve also started daily evening group meditation sessions for frontline workers.”

With art and artists having been hit, city-based Anita Reddy, founder and managing trustee of Dwaraka, has been helping Kalamkari artists in Srikalahasti in Chittoor district. Providing material and support to over 500 of them over the last couple of months, she is encouraging them to continue their work despite reduction in sales. “For the first two months we helped with rations from donations. But we must equip artists to be self reliant,” says Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp