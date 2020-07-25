STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Like’wise: Divya Spandana back to social media and selfies

Divya Spandana aka Ramya has been inundated with messages like ‘Welcome back’ and ‘Missed you’ ever since she reappeared on social media last week.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Divya Spandana aka Ramya has been inundated with messages like ‘Welcome back’ and ‘Missed you’ ever since she reappeared on social media last week. The actor-politician returned on the virtual platform with a message posted on Instagram, which said, “It’s been a little over a year since my last post and just as I began to engage slowly with pictures of trees, birds, books and my dogs I was inundated with ‘post a selfie, haven’t seen you in ages’.

So I thought why not- and I failed miserably. Posing in front of a camera seems so alien to me. I gave up after a few attempts, tried to get my dogs in the selfie too cos I was feeling awkward & uncomfortable just by myself ( I have noted this observation & I shall mull over it) and so I decided to post some selfies from before and this is what selfies look like on my phone! I can confirm this seems to be my resting face... (SIC).” 

This has not only brought in cheer among her fans, but also set off speculations, including whether the actor, who has also been away from politics for almost a year, will make a comeback to films. Ramya led the social media campaign of Congress party till September last year. She has since last week put up a few more posts. Interestingly, Rakshitha, a colleague and competitor, has also started following her. Ramya last appeared on the big screen in Nagarahavu in 2016. 

