New director at IISc

Prof Govindan Rangarajan was appointed as the Director of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), replacing director Prof Anurag Kumar. Rangarajan will take over from August 1.

Published: 25th July 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 01:18 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prof Govindan Rangarajan was appointed as the Director of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), replacing director Prof Anurag Kumar. Rangarajan will take over from August 1. The IISc governing council appointed him after getting approval from President Ram Nath Kovind. Prior to this, Rangarajan was chairing the Division of Interdisciplinary Research at IISc.

He was also the Chairman of the Department of Mathematics and International Relations Cell. Rangarajan obtained an Integrated MSc (Hon) degree from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, and a PhD from University of Maryland. He worked at the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, USA, before returning to India in 1992. Kumar was IISc’s director since 2014. In 2018, IISc was also selected as an Institution of Eminence by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

