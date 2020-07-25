STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odd-even formula for Chickpet shops

Authorities also thinking of opening businesses on one side of the road on a particular day 

Published: 25th July 2020 06:32 AM

The market hub of Chickpet is back to its usual hustle and bustle on Friday | Arunima A

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Businessmen in large market hubs like Chickpet, in Bengaluru South Zone, may finally be able to open their shops, but with restrictions. Following multiple requests from traders and workers, a proposal to open shops in busy market areas on odd-even basis, or alternate-day basis, was made during a review meeting on Bengaluru South Zone Covid-19 containment measures. 

Given the large number of citizens registering incorrect phone numbers while being tested, making it difficult for authorities to track them, the Chief Minister has asked for an ‘OTP-based’ verification system to ascertain the phone numbers of those taking a test, before collecting their swab samples. In the absence of a phone number, testing centres will be asked to verify the identity of the person through Aadhaar or PAN card. 

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is said to have asked officials to give permission for shops on Avenue Road, Chickpet and surrounding areas — that saw a spike in Covid-19 cases recently — to open for business. Currently, the government is mulling an alternate-day approach, where shops on the right side of the markets will be allowed to open for business on one day and those on the left the next day.

“Shops have been allowed to open in places coming under Bengaluru Central Zone but not in Bengaluru South Zone. Traders are facing heavy losses and we are for opening up with emphasis on sanitisation and disinfection. We have assured the Chief Minister that we will ensure no new cases emerge from market hubs,” said Uday Garudachar, MLA, Chickpet constituency. 

Apart from emphasising increasing the number of tests, Yediyurappa reportedly asked officials to begin the process of moving asymptomatic patients to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre facility to ease the burden on care centres and hospitals in the city. 

