‘Sports entrepreneurship, education should be encouraged’

Bengaluru conjures the image of a city with good weather,  green spaces, and opportunities in information technology and hospitality.

Published: 25th July 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Lancy Badminton player, founder- CEO, The Badminton Professionals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru conjures the image of a city with good weather,  green spaces, and opportunities in information technology and hospitality. What also comes to mind is a city inundated with challenges posed by inadequate infrastructure, pollution, traffic and water shortage.  The solutions, though obvious, might not be easy to implement without the will of government and society. We need to build proper roads and drains, incentivise use of public transport, and implement proper town planning.

The work of the civic authorities needs to be lauded and not just criticised, though red tapism can reduce a concerted effort. People complain about the traffic without realising that they are the traffic. Those who don’t follow rules should be penalised monetarily as well as in terms of other disciplinary measures if need be.Bengaluru is already a destination for education and medicine. It’s my dream to see the city as a sports hub. It already has Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy, which attract talent from all over India, alongside Bengaluru Football Club.

Sports entrepreneurship should be encouraged, with easier access to capital and tax holidays. Sports lovers who could not continue playing would like to pursue sports management. New sports institutes will also open multiple job opportunities. Bengaluru hosts top corporates, whose involvement in sports can boost new initiatives.Solution: In light of the pandemic, stress on cleanliness is key. Bengaluru should strive to be fit by participating in sports with the plethora of infrastructure available. At the grass root level, sports should be made compulsory in schools.

