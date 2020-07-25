STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Staff ask govt to make KC General Covid-only hospital

The hospital has 360 beds, of which 100 are dedicated to Covid treatment and the rest for non-Covid patients.

By Iffath Fathima 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a recent assault on a 48-year-old senior physician at KC General Hospital, the hospital staff appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan to run only Covid services at the hospital and to shut out non-Covid treatment as it is proving to be a burden on the staff to manage a high number of both oCovid and non-Covid patients. But, the DyCM is said to have put off their request and asked them to serve both categories of patients. 

The hospital has 360 beds, of which 100 are dedicated to Covid treatment and the rest for non-Covid patients. The hospital has been running full for the last few days. Adding to the pressure is the absence of over 60 staffers, who have tested positive for Covid and are under quarantine. “So far, people working at the outpatient, casualty, operation theatre, gynaecology departments, blood bank and clerical staff, have tested positive as there is a constant flood of people. Even though the staff wear all the safety equipment, they have been infected that too in non-Covid areas,” said a senior doctor, who wished not to be identified.

“If the situation is not brought under control, the rest of the staff too will test positive soon. At the emergency department, patients do not wait and start arguing. It is getting very strenuous for us. Many staffers don’t want to work, but we counsel them and make them work. Many hospitals refer patients to our hospital. Jayanagar General Hospital too takes in such patients, but they have better infrastructure than KC General,” said another senior doctor.

Medical Superintendent, KC General Hospital, Dr B R Venkateshaiah, said, “We have been told to care for both Covid and non-Covid patients, but our staffers are extremely scared. Of over 60 who tested positive, 40 have recovered and some have returned to work.”Another senior doctor said that police officials have been stationed after the assault, but they are scared to come inside the hospital. “These officers only do the rounds outside the hospital in jeeps. Everybody is scared, yet the government doesn’t understand,” he added.

Docs put off protest
Bengaluru: After the assault on a doctor at KC General Hospital and violence in Belagavi, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) had called for a nationwide black band protest, and demanded action against the culprits. However, KARD has now decided to withhold the protest for 10 days after an assurance from TK Anil Kumar, principal secretary, health and family welfare department (medical education), that their issues would be resolved.  KARD president Dr Dayanand Sagar said they have got assurance that their demands will be met, which night duty allowance, good quality PPE kits, and release of their stipend.  

Comments

