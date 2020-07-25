‘States should alert before releasing water from reservoirs’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the National Executive Committee (NEC) under the Disaster Management Act to issue directions to the State government and authorities to inform other states immediately after they decide to release water from their reservoirs or dams. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice HP Sandesh passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by A Mallikarjuna, a resident of Tumakuru district.

The bench said timely information can help affected states take measures for mitigation and preparedness. In the order, the bench stated that in the past, when Maharashtra released water from its reservoirs, it resulted in floods in Karnataka which created a disaster within the meaning of Clause (d) of Section 2 of the said Act of 2005. A clause of the Disaster Management Act gives power to the NEC to issue such directions to authorities and governments in response to any threatening disaster situation, the bench added.