Strokes of healing  

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The one thing artist V Ramesh is missing the most is human touch. And to meet that craving, the painter is going to have a virtual art camp on Saturday. Organised by Reves Art Gallery’, Jayanagar, the camp is titled ‘The Prolonged Solitude’. “This camp is an attempt to explore how society and art come together when distanced from the distractions of our normal lives,” says Rajini Rekha, an artist and owner of Reves Art Gallery.

Although not a fan of conducting a virtual camp, Ramesh agrees it is the need of the hour. Since it is the only way for him to reach out to people, especially Bengalureans, he does not mind exploring the option. The city holds a special place in the heart of this Visakhapatnam-based artist. Recalling his first exhibition in Bengaluru, which happened in 2014, he says, “I had an exhibition at National Gallery of Modern Arts. I was pleasantly surprised to see so many art lovers.”

The 68-year-old has spent most of the time during the lockdown catching up with books. “I am not an artist who will take anything happening around me as an inspiration,” says Ramesh, who is popularly known as Painters of Poets, since many of his works are inspired by poetry and music. The art camp will be held on July 25, 4pm onwards on Zoom. Details available on website.