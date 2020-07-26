STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
21 committees in Bengaluru, but cases still rising

Despite 21 committees, comprising IAS and IFS officers, overseeing the management of Covid in Bengaluru, positive cases are skyrocketing in the city. 

Published: 26th July 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:07 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite 21 committees, comprising IAS and IFS officers, overseeing the management of Covid in Bengaluru, positive cases are skyrocketing in the city. These are in addition to the seven zonal committees that have bureaucrats and politicians and a special committee of IAS and IPS officers to look at the availability of beds at private hospitals.

All these committees have just two or three officials. The high number of committees came to light when the information was collated and submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recently. It has now caught the attention of the World Health Organisation and private medical fraternity.

A senior doctor at a private hospital, who is in the advisory committee to the government, felt that though the committees are good, there is no one to implement their suggestions on the ground. “This is due to the government not decentralising Covid management yet. We have pointed it out, but nothing has been done. I wonder how many are working on the field as complaints against the BBMP continue to pour in every day,” he said. 

“Lack of efforts by the government in containing the number of positive cases in Bengaluru has also been noted by WHO members,” he said. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said 10,000 more staffers are being deployed and many volunteers roped in to make an impact on the ground.

