Baggage sanitising goes hi-tech at KSR Railway Station

The Bengaluru Railway Division will ensure that the baggage of all passengers are completely sanitised before they board their train from the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station.

The scanning machine designed by a Chennaibased startup for railway stations to disinfect the surface of the baggage | EXPRESS

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Railway Division will ensure that the baggage of all passengers are completely sanitised before they board their train from the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station. An Ultra Violet Baggage Bath which will disinfect all types of contamination using light is set to make its debut here early next week. Speaking to The New Sunday Express about the UV Bath, A N Krishna Reddy, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, said,

“This will have a far-reaching impact in stopping the virus in its tracks. Passengers can pass their baggage before they board the train and if they prefer even after alighting from it.” Explaining it features, Reddy said the machine has been uniquely designed by a Chennai- based startup for railway stations so that the surface of baggage can be disinfected. “It comprises an enclosed chamber with UVC light beaming in from all directions.

It will disinfect virus, bacteria, all types of germs and pathogens from the surface of the baggage. This reduces an indirect mode of transmission of the Covid- 19 virus from baggage to humans,” he said. The luggage will be handed back to the passenger with a sticker pasted on it to highlight it has been disinfected, Reddy said. The Bath, a creation of Optimurz Bio and IT Solutions, also has an extended tunnel and UVresistant flaps along the sides of the tunnel as a safety measure.

The optional luggage disinfection process will be available free to public during the first month of launch. “A nominal change will be levied later after assessing the cost of operating it and patronage for it,” Reddy added. If successful, it will be installed at Yesvantpur station next. Another step towards enhancing passenger safety is also being taken by procuring five contactless vending machines that will supply masks, PPE kits and sanitizers to the public at KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur and Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations. Two machines have been installed at KSR station at Platform One and Platform Eight. TC2 Labs Private Ltd, which has been contracted with these machines, will extend it to more stations in the Bengaluru Division based on patronage.

