Covid warrior turned down by 7 hospitals dies

In a sad state of affairs, a Covid warrior, who contracted the virus, was left to fend for herself when she needed medical attention the most.

Published: 26th July 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Members of SUCI(C) protest against the failure of the state government in handling the pandemic, in Bengaluru on Saturday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a sad state of affairs, a Covid warrior, who contracted the virus, was left to fend for herself when she needed medical attention the most. She was denied admission in seven hospitals, and after spending entire Friday night looking for a hospital bed, she died on Saturday afternoon, just 30 minutes after being admitted to Bowring Hospital.

42-year-old Dilnaz Begum, affectionately known as Naaz Madam, was a resident of SK Garden, and was a teacher at the DJ Halli Government Urdu Model School. She was involved in creating awareness on the infection, distributing essentials during the lockdown and taking up Covid surveys among other works.

“She had fever three days ago and was tested positive. On Friday night, she started having breathing problems. She tried getting an ambulance and made many calls, but received no help. With an oxygen cylinder, she went around in an autorickshaw looking for a hospital bed, but to no avail. The hospitals also did not have display boards on how many beds are available and occupied (which is mandated by the government),” a friend of Dilnaz said.

The incident has infuriated locals, the victim’s family members, and even opposition parties. They questioned the government and the administration that if this can happen to a Covid warrior, then it can happen to anyone else. Former Mayor Sampath Kumar said he has demanded stern action against hospitals that denied treatment to Dilnaz.

