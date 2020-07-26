Ramaiah hospital to add 160 more Covid beds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan visited MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital on Saturday to look into the arrangements in place to treat Covid patients. The hospital, which has already reserved 340 beds for Covid patients, will increase its capacity to 500 beds over the next two weeks. The staff also expressed concerns over the shortage of Remdesivir drug.

“Despite repeated requests, several private hospitals have not allocated 50 per cent of their beds to the government for Covid treatment. M S Ramaiah Hospital, however, has voluntarily decided to cooperate, and will add 160 more beds,” the DyCM said.

Narayan also requested the hospital management to increase the number of ventilators from the present five to 25, and add a minimum of 50 to 100 ICU beds to the already-existing 50. The hospital urged the DyCM to ensure the supply of Remdesivir, and he responded saying he will take immediate action.

MS Ramaiah Group and Ramaiah Medical College head Sreenivasa Murthy said that despite precautionary measures, around 10 per cent of hospital staff has tested positive for Covid-19 while treating patients, and that the hospital is grappling with a shortage of medical staff. Murthy also assured support to the government in providing doctors and paramedical staff to KC General Hospital.