STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Show must go on

Movie buffs in the city look towards drive-in theatres and private mini screening spaces to satiate their passion, as they wait for the curtains to go up at multiplexes 

Published: 27th July 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A large-screen playing your favourite movie, complete with surround sound, popcorn and other snacks... Watching a movie in a mall may be the things that dreams are made of right now, but Bengalureans are finding new ways to recreate the cinematic experience for themselves. Take, for instance, SteppinOut, which was famous for its ‘movie under the stars’ experiences, which came to a halt due to the pandemic.

Sahithya 

But in true show-must-go-on spirit, they have adapted the experience to introduce a ‘drive-in’ theatre concept, or as brand head Kritika Tater explains, “Customers drive to the venue in their own vehicles, watch the movie from their cars with audio playing through their car music system via bluetooth, order food online with a completely contactless system, and have a fun cinematic experience while maintaining social distancing.”  A popular concept around the world, drive-in theatres are a safe way to enjoy an outdoor experience, while still complying with Covid safety norms.

SteppinOut’s first show was held earlier this month, and they have screened movies like Grease, The Conjuring 2, Shrek and English Vinglish. “We allow four people in each car, and only allow 17 vehicles per event,” says Tater, adding that due to the spike in the number of cases in the city, the brand is hoping to resume the event by the first weekend of August. Besides safety, the idea also creates a huge nostalgia factor as drive-ins were the rage in the late ‘70s. “And it’s great for customers who have not got a chance to enjoy a large-screen movie experience in five months,” she says.

The same reason drove Mourya Pantham to rent out Binge Club, a private mini theatre in the city. On July 1, the Whitefield-based techie took his wife to the mini theatre in HSR Layout in order to celebrate her birthday. The two movie buffs used to watch at least one movie a week in theatres before and found this to be the closest they could get to the experience. “Our last movie outing was in February. And even though we can watch films at home, the experience is not the same because we don’t have a surround sound system. And the screen’s resolution and size really matters too,” says Pantham, who watched the film Roja with his wife. 

Like Pantham, other film lovers too seem to be coming from distances far from HSR Layout for this experience. Sahithya, co-founder of Binge Club, has seen them come from Vijaynagar and Hebbal for the experience, and some return for seconds as well. “From June 8 to July 14, we saw Friday evenings and Saturdays packed with 6-10 bookings,” she says. Upon making a booking, customers can choose to stream content from any OTT platform they have an account with. “We also noticed a surge in enquiries because now, movies like Dil Bechara and Shakuntala Devi are releasing directly on OTT platforms. Now that people have consumed most of what the sites already had, they want to enjoy these new offerings in the same theatre like ambience,” says Sahithya. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Dark clouds are seen over the ocean at JP Luby Park ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo| AP)
Hurricane Hanna threatens heavy rain, tornadoes in USA's Texas
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp