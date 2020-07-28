STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Students assess behaviour of animals at Bannerghatta zoo

The students observed primates, bears and tigers while doing chores around the zoo including painting cages.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

This is the first time Bannerghatta zoo opened its gates to psychology students

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you visit a zoo, do you wonder why the tiger paces around the enclosure or the bear sits in the corner? These are some questions which a group of six students found answers to as part of their project at Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP). Second year students of the BSc psychology course at Christ University also learned how animals reacted differently in the presence of their keepers and in front of strangers.

Observing the behaviour of animals is a routine affair for zookeepers, but it became a part of a psychological assessment not just for the students, but also for the management, which realised the need for an animal psychologist.“For the first time, the zoo opened its gates to psychology students to study the behaviour of animals. They studied how and why animals behave differently. It was a service learning programme but now we are looking for experts to help us understand their behaviour better,” BBBP executive director Vanashri Vipin Singh told TNIE.

The students observed primates, bears and tigers while doing chores around the zoo including painting cages. Brian Thomas, one of the students, said, “Normally students choose to study human behaviour, but we chose to study animals. We observed and learned not just the animals, but also the humans with them. It was interesting to find that animals are more comfortable with those whose smell they are familiar with. A tiger walks around its cage not just to show aggression, but to draw attention also. In the case of the bear, they stay in corners because they want to hide and are even crying,” he said.

Vanashri said the students helped the management also understand the animals better as they gave different insights. “The management is now looking forward to having more insightful sessions with experts and students,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp