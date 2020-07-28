Students assess behaviour of animals at Bannerghatta zoo

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you visit a zoo, do you wonder why the tiger paces around the enclosure or the bear sits in the corner? These are some questions which a group of six students found answers to as part of their project at Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP). Second year students of the BSc psychology course at Christ University also learned how animals reacted differently in the presence of their keepers and in front of strangers.

Observing the behaviour of animals is a routine affair for zookeepers, but it became a part of a psychological assessment not just for the students, but also for the management, which realised the need for an animal psychologist.“For the first time, the zoo opened its gates to psychology students to study the behaviour of animals. They studied how and why animals behave differently. It was a service learning programme but now we are looking for experts to help us understand their behaviour better,” BBBP executive director Vanashri Vipin Singh told TNIE.

The students observed primates, bears and tigers while doing chores around the zoo including painting cages. Brian Thomas, one of the students, said, “Normally students choose to study human behaviour, but we chose to study animals. We observed and learned not just the animals, but also the humans with them. It was interesting to find that animals are more comfortable with those whose smell they are familiar with. A tiger walks around its cage not just to show aggression, but to draw attention also. In the case of the bear, they stay in corners because they want to hide and are even crying,” he said.

Vanashri said the students helped the management also understand the animals better as they gave different insights. “The management is now looking forward to having more insightful sessions with experts and students,” she added.