Transplantation of trees satisfactory, says panel

BENGALURU: An expert agency — appointed by the Karnataka High Court to examine whether the BMRCL translocated trees scientifically, and if any of the remaining 59 trees can be saved while constructing the metro rail as per existing alignment — submitted its report on Monday, finding the procedure adopted for excavation and transplantation of the trees to be satisfactory.

In the report placed before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, the Department of Forestry, University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK, Bengaluru, stated that three of the total enumerated trees, however, should be retained where they are, without felling or transplanting, as they do not come in the way of the alignment.

One of these trees is located at Vellara Underground Metro Station (unnumbered tree), while the other two (No.55 and 56) are at Cantonment Underground Metro Station. While saying that the procedure adopted for excavating and transplanting trees is satisfactory, the report also said that different sites identified for transplanting five of the trees were satisfactory.

Ensure system to oversee Covid care in private hospitals: HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the State government to put in place a mechanism to ensure that private hospitals follow norms and also ensure a centralised ambulance system. During the hearing of a batch of Covid-related PILs, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar issued the order and said the State government must also put in place a centralised system for ambulances to ensure all patients are catered to, and direct laboratories to reduce the time taken to provide test results.