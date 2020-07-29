20 days on, ASHA workers still see no relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 300 ASHA workers will hold a protest on Wednesday at Anand Rao Circle in Bengaluru at 11:30 am, while their counterparts in other districts will do the same in front of their respective deputy commissioners’ office.They met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday, and while the ASHA workers said they got a positive response from all three, they want everything in writing. Without that, they said they will carry on with their protests. The ministers have asked for two-days time, after which they will hold a discussion with the frontline workers over a hike in wages.

Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarte Sangha is affiliated to the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC). Hanumesh G, district secretary, AIUTUC, said, “On July 20, Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar announced a wage hike for ASHA workers. However, how much and when this will happen was not mentioned.”

K Somashekar Yadgiri, state president, AIUTUC, said, “Rural healthcare has collapsed ever since ASHA workers went on strike. Many mothers and newborns died during labour without the help of ASHA workers, which is not being reported.”He said the number of Covid cases in the state would be much higher if ASHA workers were on duty, as they have been instrumental in getting people tested, especially in rural areas. Only half the workers have received `3,000, they alleged.