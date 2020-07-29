STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

20 days on, ASHA workers still see no relief

Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarte Sangha is affiliated to the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC).

Published: 29th July 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers

Photo | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 300 ASHA workers will hold a protest on Wednesday at Anand Rao Circle in Bengaluru at 11:30 am, while their counterparts in other districts will do the same in front of their respective deputy commissioners’ office.They met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday, and while the ASHA workers said they got a positive response from all three, they want everything in writing. Without that, they said they will carry on with their protests. The ministers have asked for two-days time, after which they will hold a discussion with the frontline workers over a hike in wages.  

Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarte Sangha is affiliated to the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC). Hanumesh G, district secretary, AIUTUC, said, “On July 20, Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar announced a wage hike for ASHA workers. However, how much and when this will happen was not mentioned.”

K Somashekar Yadgiri, state president, AIUTUC, said, “Rural healthcare has collapsed ever since ASHA workers went on strike. Many mothers and newborns died during labour without the help of ASHA workers, which is not being reported.”He said the number of Covid cases in the state would be much higher if ASHA workers were on duty, as they have been instrumental in getting people tested, especially in rural areas. Only half the workers have received `3,000, they alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ASHA workers
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp