Govt to go ahead with KCET, but ready to abide by HC

The Karnataka government appears to be firm on conducting the KCET on schedule on July 30-31, despite the Karnataka High Court direction to reconsider its decision.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government appears to be firm on conducting the KCET on schedule on July 30-31, despite the Karnataka High Court direction to reconsider its decision. The government has said it will move ahead with the timetable, and is scheduled to file its response in court by 2.30pm Wednesday. DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also higher education minister, convened a video conference with high-level officers to discuss the matter, during which the officers deemed it safe to conduct the exam on the scheduled dates. 

It is said that senior officers, including deputy commissioners, informed Narayan that students from all areas, including containment zones and neighbouring states, will not only be allowed to write the exams, but appropriate measures will be taken. The officers said that when SSLC students, who are younger than CET candidates, could successfully give their board exams, conducting CET will not be an issue.

Post the video conference, the DyCM said this would be conveyed to the high court via the advocate-general on Wednesday. “We are ready to conduct the exams. We’ll give all necessary details to the court and abide by whatever verdict the court will deliver,” Narayan said.

