STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Multiplexes, Metro to unlock? wait and watch 

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has written to the State government, seeking permission to restart Metro services in the city, sources told TNIE.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Metro work in progress at Tumakuru Road

Metro work in progress at Tumakuru Road. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has written to the State government, seeking permission to restart Metro services in the city, sources told TNIE. With chances of the Centre allowing multiplexes and theatres to reopen across the country, gym owners and the corporation hope to return to business from August 1 as per Unlock 3.0 guidelines. BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth was unavailable for comment.

Malls have started sanitising their theatres, confirmed Forum Mall general manager Touseef Ahmed Khan.PVR Cinemas said that it has partnered with Dettol for disinfection. Staggered seating, marked queuing and digital transactions are some of the initiatives that have been introduced as precautions. Apart from this, all employees will undergo health screenings daily and fortnightly. They will wear personal protection equipment (PPE) while working. Special PPE kits with masks, gloves and sanitiser can be purchased.

In order to minimise human contact, digital transactions have been enabled via NFC, e-wallets and other online aggregators. Customers will no longer be frisked and they can order food using their phones with the bill being generated digitally. Furthermore, to facilitate paperless movie tickets at the box office, QR codes will now be sent to customers’ phones that can be scanned at the entrance to the theatre.

Other initiatives include disposable food containers and packaging, extended intermissions to avoid crowding, foot-operated sanitiser, disposable 3D glasses, UV-based cutlery, crockery and packaging steriliser.There have been reports that theatres will be allowed to function with only 25% capacity. “Nothing can be said now as we have not received the Centre’s guidelines,” Khan told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp