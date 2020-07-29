Multiplexes, Metro to unlock? wait and watch 

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has written to the State government, seeking permission to restart Metro services in the city, sources told TNIE. With chances of the Centre allowing multiplexes and theatres to reopen across the country, gym owners and the corporation hope to return to business from August 1 as per Unlock 3.0 guidelines. BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth was unavailable for comment.

Malls have started sanitising their theatres, confirmed Forum Mall general manager Touseef Ahmed Khan.PVR Cinemas said that it has partnered with Dettol for disinfection. Staggered seating, marked queuing and digital transactions are some of the initiatives that have been introduced as precautions. Apart from this, all employees will undergo health screenings daily and fortnightly. They will wear personal protection equipment (PPE) while working. Special PPE kits with masks, gloves and sanitiser can be purchased.

In order to minimise human contact, digital transactions have been enabled via NFC, e-wallets and other online aggregators. Customers will no longer be frisked and they can order food using their phones with the bill being generated digitally. Furthermore, to facilitate paperless movie tickets at the box office, QR codes will now be sent to customers’ phones that can be scanned at the entrance to the theatre.

Other initiatives include disposable food containers and packaging, extended intermissions to avoid crowding, foot-operated sanitiser, disposable 3D glasses, UV-based cutlery, crockery and packaging steriliser.There have been reports that theatres will be allowed to function with only 25% capacity. “Nothing can be said now as we have not received the Centre’s guidelines,” Khan told TNIE.