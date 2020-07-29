Thermal screening is not enough, pass smell test too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citing that only thermal screening of patients was not sufficient to assess if a person has Covid symptoms, Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Tuesday said he will write to the government requesting that a ‘smell test’ also be made compulsory to enter malls, offices or other places.He said that studies and reports from across the globe have shown that fever is not the only parameter, many experience a loss of smell and taste, so smell cards should be kept at designated places. These cards emit various aromas, like lemon, mango and orange, he said. This analysis has started in Delhi and should be replicated here too.

Speaking in the Council on the point raised by councillors that many people who do not have fever are found to be Covid-positive, he said that thermal screening was not the only solution. “I agree with you and I am writing to the government on this. The Commissioner is also looking into this and the proposal will be sent to the health department,” the Mayor said.

This was the first Council meeting attended by councillors from all eight zones via video conference.

Only skeletal staff were present at the main Council hall. Addressing the issue of patients being denied beds and treatment, Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said that those who develop mild symptoms when in home quarantine or even suddenly, can rush to the nearest Covid Care Centre and will not be denied entry or treatment. He said that on Monday alone, 20 private hospitals were slapped with showcause notices for not reserving 50% of beds for Covid patients.

The commissioner urged corporators to join hands immediately to form ward and booth-level committees to decentralise Covid-19 management. He said that at the war room, the process of sending data has started, for quick contact tracing and early testing. “When testing increases, cases increase, but they will also be controlled and cases in the city will drop. It has also come to light that around 1,800 cases cannot be traced because wrong addresses were given, these cases have been given to the police department,” he added.