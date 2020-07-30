Bengaluru's Life Sciences Park to generate 50k jobs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 5,000-crore Bengaluru Life Sciences Park, coming up on 52 acres at Electronics City.The first phase of the project, a public-private partnership (PPP) between the state government and Labzone Corp, is expected to be completed by December 2022.

After laying the foundation stone, Yediyurappa said all support will be extended to the biotechnology sector, and that the government will take steps to ensure Karnataka emerges as the ‘BT hub’.

“We will give more importance to commerce and industry. The Bengaluru Life Sciences Park will help expand the perimeter of the state’s biotechnology sector. The government has released Rs 150 crore towards this project,” the CM said adding the park will house over 150 companies and over 100 start-ups, which will generate over 50,000 direct and indirect jobs. There are 380 companies and over 200 start-ups in this sector. Karnataka has 9 per cent market share in Asia’s biotechnology space, while India has a share of 35 per cent.

“This percentage should increase significantly and the government is ready to extend the required facilities in achieving this,” Yediyurappa said.