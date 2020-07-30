CCB busts drug network between pubs, DJs, peddlers in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have unearthed a nexus between pubs, DJs and drug peddlers, and arrested four peddlers working for DJs recently. They seized narcotic substances worth Rs 1.25 crore. Investigations revealed that the accused used the dark web to import drugs such as LSD, MDMA and ecstasy tablets.

The accused are Shahad Mohammed (24), Azmal K Moideen Koya (22), both from Calicut in Kerala, Ajin KG Vargese (21) and Nithin Mohan (29) from Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

Police said they have found clues about the supply of drugs and were probing the case. They found that the accused had stored drugs at a house in Chikkabanavara in Soladevanahalli police station limits. They raided the house and arrested the four accused.

“We seized a huge stash of imported narcotic substances worth Rs 1.25 crore from the house, including 2,000 LSD strips, 110 grams of MDMA crystals, 10 ecstasy tablets and 5 kg of ganja. Five mobiles phones, a weighing machine and empty sachets were also seized,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said. Investigations revealed that the accused had a nexus with DJs from Kerala, working in well-known pubs in the city.

“It is established that some of the DJs themselves imported drugs through the dark web. The four accused were working as sub-drug peddlers for the kingpins, who are currently absconding. At their behest, the accused supplied drugs to various pubs and individual customers in Bengaluru, Goa, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities,” the police said.

“The absconding accused, who performed in pubs, made friends with regular customers and built their customer base. They supplied them with drugs at pubs and also outside, after receiving payments via online channels,” the police added.

The police are on the lookout for the other accused involved in the case, and are also gathering information on pubs from where the accused would supply drugs.

Management will be held responsible

Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, who conducted the press meet, warned that management of schools, colleges and hostels will be held responsible if there any incidents of drug supply in their campuses.

“We will hold a meeting soon with representatives from educational institutions and ask them to take all steps to eradicate drug menace. They will also warned that they will be held responsible if any such cases are reported in school, college and hostel premises”.