Kamal Pant may replace Bhaskar Rao as Police Commissioner soon

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City Police is likely to have a new commissioner soon, said sources on condition of anonymity. The incumbent Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao will complete his one-year-tenure as the top cop on August 2.

According to sources, Rao is likely to be replaced by his batchmate and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), State Intelligence, Kamal Pant. Rao and Pant belong to the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service.

“Three officers are in the fray for the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s post. Besides Pant, who is the senior most, the names of ADG, Fire & Emergency Services Sunil Agarwal (1991) and ADG, Recruitment & Training Amrit Paul (1995) are doing the rounds. Paul was promoted as ADGP in January-end, and is the junior-most among the other contenders,” the source added.

“Along with the Commissioner, some other officers in the City are likely to get transferred. The list of IPS transfers is expected this weekend,” the officer added.

Besides the transfers, ADGP, Internal Security Division, PS Sandhu (1989) is due for promotion as Director General of Police (DGP) on August 1. DGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), NS Megharikh of the 1987 batch of IPS will demit office on superannuation on July 31, which will also lead to a reshuffle of senior-most IPS officers in the state.