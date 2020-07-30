STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mixing it up: Timeless vs trendy

Want to up  your style quotient? Look beyond  the hottest buys of the season while building your wardrobe

Published: 30th July 2020 04:05 AM

Timeless classic suit printed on handloom cotton linen by House of Three

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The core of every closet is based on the foundation of getting it right –  a perfect balance of timeless classic pieces or essentials that make up a major part of your wardrobe mixed with trendy add-ons or fillers as I  like to call them, that add a little character and fun element to your style. 

After a recent peek into my closet revealed numerous once worn outfits and some even with tags on them, I wondered, when our clothes started to become just Instagram worthy vs wardrobe worthy. How did we become addicted to constantly craving new and trendy vs classic and timeless? When did our wardrobes shift to a dump of trendy excess one-time wear garments vs the classic capsule staples? 

Carry Bradshaw’s famous quote in Sex And The City, “I like my money right where I can see it, hanging in my closet” would sound like a nightmare if your money is hanging like dead stock in your closet. The trick to being smart with how you approach trends is to make sure they don’t form the main essential of your wardrobe, but are more of an enhancer. This way you can maximise the use of your wardrobe multiple times. Most trends are momentary mood elevators.

They give you a high when you buy them and the effect wears off faster than you expect. While some trends in the history of fashion have gained iconic status, in today’s times it’s all about “trending now”  that don’t go beyond your last Instagram post. When you blindly follow trends, you are seeking borrowed gratification based on fashion which is not your own, just because you want to be trendy with the newest “it” bag or garment. You are replicating someone else’s definition of style which may not suit your personality or body type. Trends disappear as quickly as they appear and you actually never get a chance to develop your own style. 

A wardrobe built on trends alone without timeless classics is hard to sustain and will only leave you with a mismatched and chaotic closet you build on someone else’s opinion. On the brighter side trends have always been  cyclical, so if you’re smart at spotting them, they can be pieces you come back to over the years.  

Investing in a thoughtfully-selected and versatile wardrobe comprising quality pieces rather than an overflowing wardrobe with random buys will definitely add to your confidence. Timeless style is something you own and fits your personality. Styles which you use over the years are evergreen and look  just as good, still feel fresh and last forever. It’s the style, the cut, the fabrication that makes it timeless.

Fashion is a non-verbal way of communicating your personal style. While it’s best to own a balance of trendy and classic pieces, staying true to ones intrinsic personality should dictate your choices. Whether you choose to be trendy or classic forever, create your own distinctive style with a clever mixed bag of timeless essentials with an occasional trendy garment thrown in. The formula is to curate a versatile essential wardrobe which works for you and add trends which allow you to be experimental to bring out your unique style and create  your own kind of timeless piece. 

(The writer is a lifestyle consultant and mindful fashion advocate)

