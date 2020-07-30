STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tip toeing into bigger steps

While many are struggling to make use of their time during the lockdown productively, Hrudya Patil (13) used her time to hone her favourite activity– dancing.

By  Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many are struggling to make use of their time during the lockdown productively, Hrudya Patil (13) used her time to hone her favourite activity– dancing. Daughter of Vijay Kirgandur, founder of Hombale films (the production house for movies like KGF series),  along with her friends, has come up with a dance cover of How You Like That by Blackpink – a South Korean all-girl band. The proud father took to Twitter, saying, “India has an immense amount of talent specially when it comes to Dance, proving their dance talents on International Platforms. I’m proud of my daughter for doing her first dance video for Blackpink. (sic)”

The troupe, called Cherry Shona, has four members, which includes Patil, her cousin Aharnishi V, and two of her friends Kshama Gowda and Adithri Pradeep. Patil says, “Since my cousin and I were the initial members of the troupe, we included our nicknames – mine is Cherry and Shona for Aharnishi.”

A huge fan of K-pop, the idea struck her when Blackpink announced a dance cover challenge, the wining amount of which would be more than 16,000 USD. For the challenge participants had to replicate the dance moves of the original song. “I am a GOT7 fan, however, I find Blackpink and the dance steps catchy too,” says Patil, who conceptualised the concept. While they just missed the winning spot, they surely managed to touch a million hearts. 

Shot during the lockdown, the youngster, who is trained in Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Hip Hop, makes it sound like a piece of cake. She also adds that proper co-ordination was the key to it. “I had decided who is going to play which part in the video and accordingly, we started practising our steps at our respective homes. We gave ourselves a one-week deadline to finish practising the steps,” says Patil, who used to practice two hours a day post her online classes. The whole video was shot at Patil’s place with the help of the cameraperson from Hombale films. “We stay in the neighbourhood, so getting  all of them together was not the most difficult part,” says Patil, adding that the entire shoot was done in a day.  

