108 ambulance driver attacked, video goes viral

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A video had been doing the rounds on social media where an 108 ambulance driver of M S Ramaiah hospital is getting beaten by a family member of a deceased Covid victim. The victim, a 75-year-old man, was allegedly brought dead to the hospital at 3.15 pm on Thursday.

The hospital said in a statement, “While family members attacked the driver, the driver entered the hospital premises. The police were called and the matter was closed.”

Naresh Shetty, president of the hospital told TNIE that the driver entered the Covid ward. The assault was in the presence of ward doctors. “The issue has left doctors worried and they have been given counselling. They raised the issue of lack of protection for them,” he said.

Medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar took to Twitter to address the issue. “It is indeed sad to hear that a 75-year-old man died in an ambulance while waiting for a patient at M S Ramaiah Hospital. The government is trying to reduce the death toll. Had the hospital staff admitted him sooner, he wouldn’t have died. Regardless of what the issue is, this is not acceptable.”