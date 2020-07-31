Bengaluru’s terrain a challenge for tunnelling

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The challenging rocky terrain in Bengaluru, a mixture of both hard rock and soil, makes the job of tunnelling underground an extremely complex affair. Though massive breakdowns that delayed the project for over a year during Phase-I is not expected to happen, tunnelling is still a delicate and cautious task, say project experts.

A three-member Chinese team, proficient in operating the Rs 70 crore TBM (tunnel boring machine), assisted by engineers involved in the underground metro projects across the country, is carrying out the work.

A technical expert told TNIE, “The cutter head attached to the TBM, which plays the pivotal role in boring through the rock and soil, operates in a circular fashion to bore through hard rock. Due to the nature of soil in Bengaluru, the rotations need to be done three to five times more than what was being done in the case of underground sections elsewhere in the country such as Delhi, Mumbai or even Chennai Metro.”

Another peculiar aspect is the presence of soil. “If the drilling is rigorous, the soil on top will crumble. So a very careful balance needs to be maintained on both fronts. You can neither undercut nor overcut,” he said.The TBM can drill an average of 6 to 7 metres a day. “On rare occasions, it can do much more. In Phase-I, a TBM drilled up to 21 metres a day,” he added.

‘Urja’ will first drill 895 metres from the upcoming Cantonment Metro Station to Shivajinagar Metro Station. Another expert said the geology of the tunnel section is about 250m of hard rock, 350m of mixed ground conditions and 255 m of soil.