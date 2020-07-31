STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s terrain a challenge for tunnelling

The challenging rocky terrain in Bengaluru, a mixture of both hard rock and soil, makes the job of tunnelling underground an extremely complex affair.

Published: 31st July 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS))

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The challenging rocky terrain in Bengaluru, a mixture of both hard rock and soil, makes the job of tunnelling underground an extremely complex affair. Though massive breakdowns that delayed the project for over a year during Phase-I is not expected to happen, tunnelling is still a delicate and cautious task, say project experts.

A three-member Chinese team, proficient in operating the Rs 70 crore TBM (tunnel boring machine),  assisted by engineers involved in the underground metro projects across the country, is carrying out the work.

A technical expert told TNIE, “The cutter head attached to the TBM, which plays the pivotal role in boring through the rock and soil, operates in a circular fashion to bore through hard rock. Due to the nature of soil in Bengaluru, the rotations need to be done three to five times more than what was being done in the case of underground sections elsewhere in the country such as Delhi, Mumbai or even Chennai Metro.”

Another peculiar aspect is the presence of soil. “If the drilling is rigorous, the soil on top will crumble. So a very careful balance needs to be maintained on both fronts. You can neither undercut nor overcut,” he said.The TBM can drill an average of 6 to 7 metres a day. “On rare occasions, it can do much more. In Phase-I, a TBM drilled up to 21 metres a day,” he added.

‘Urja’ will first drill 895 metres from the upcoming Cantonment Metro Station to Shivajinagar Metro Station. Another expert said the geology of the tunnel section is about 250m of hard rock, 350m of mixed ground conditions and 255 m of soil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Namma Metro
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp