BMCRI nurses stage black band protest, demand more wages

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nurses from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) conducted a symbolic protest today wearing black bands and PPE kits, urging the government to look into their demands. The protest was brief and did not affect their duties, but will continue on till their demands are met.

Listing out their demands, Santosh Kumar, president, BMCRI Nursing Officers Association, said, “We want the New Pension scheme to be applicable to us too, as well as the Jyothi Sanjeevani scheme, which ensures cashless treatment for 449 identified surgeries in government and private hospitals, for state government employees and their dependants.” They also want risk allowance, as well as a 50 per cent hike in basic pay. While these nurses come under the Medical Education Department, they allege that their counterparts under the Health and Family Welfare Department are entitled to more benefits.

Nurse Bhamini said Group D workers, AYUSH doctors and PG students received either a hike in stipend, wages or risk allowance, but nurses have got nothing. “We are constantly in high-risk situations, but our last pay hike was three years ago. Our basic pay is Rs 33,450, which should be increased by Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000,” she said. Bhamini added that they had requested for risk-allowance to be given to them earlier as well, and that they are not even provided with health cards like other government employees.