BBMP official tests positive after contact with JDS corporator 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A male officer from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Officials said that he came in contact with Imran Pasha, JDS corporator, who tested positive for the virus on May 29.

The patient is a KAS officer working as assistant commissioner in the Education department, located in BBMP headquarters at Hudson circle.

The office premises, ground floor and first floor has been fully sanitized and visiting hours for the public has been completely restricted.

The news has set off a scare among the hundreds of officials and staffers working in BBMP in the various departments and control room as well.

Corporator Pasha tested positive from the Padarayanapura containment zone which has seen 67 cases totally with 25 active cases currently. On Thursday, BBMP and health department conducted a swab test for around 50-60 people including health staff, health inspectors, ANMs and ASHA workers who are working in Padarayanapura area.