Man who came to board flight to Vishakapatnam dies at Kempegowda International Airport 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A male passenger in his early twenties died after he collapsed in the washroom of the Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday evening and became unconscious.

He was to board an Air Asia flight to Vishakapatnam within two hours of the incident.

According to an airport source, the passenger Arepally Maruthi Ganesh was found unconscious in the washroom opposite Boarding Gate no. 3 around 5 pm.

He was travelling alone and had gone to the washroom from the security hold area, where passengers are seated after all security checks are completed.

Ganesh was to board Air Asia flight 15 1458 which was to depart at 6.55 pm.

He was shifted by an ambulance to the Aster hospital located near the airport, a source said.

"Doctors declared him brought dead. Local police have sent his body for postmortem. Cause of death will be known after that only," the source said.

Asked if it could be on account of Corona, he said that Corona related tests too would be carried out on the dead passenger but results would be known only after two days.

Air Asia said since the incident happened at the airport, airport operator BIAL only could respond. BIAL had no response from its side.