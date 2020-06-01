STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Supply chain issues, government policies dog space startups

These startups, which are mostly hardware-based, are trying to re-strategise their operations as they are severely affected by supply chain and procurement problems.

Published: 01st June 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the world celebrated the launch of a manned mission by NASA-SpaceX Falcon9 and the triumph of private enterprise on Sunday, space entrepreneurs in India, who largely depend on foreign manufactures, continued to face problems because of COVID-related issues and hazy government policies.
These startups, which are mostly hardware-based, are trying to re-strategise their operations as they are severely affected by supply chain and procurement problems.

“If there is a second wave of the pandemic, how a hardware company can utilise work from home scenario to deliver best synergies is still to be explored,” said Rohan Ganapathy, co-founder and CEO at Bellatrix Aerospace. Another challenge is how to work as a hardware team while maintaining safety and social distancing protocols, said Srinath, CEO of Agnikul Cosmos. Srinath used the last two months of lockdown to complete the design work and finetune processes.

“The next six to 12 months will be spent on engine testing and then raise another round of funding before attempting an orbital launch. We are trying to launch satellites that are less than 100 kg,” he said. Despite being wary of the details in the policy announced by the government to help small industries, these startups welcomed the administration’s decision to involve startups as it would motivate more players to join the sector and attract the attention of investors.  “There is still a lot that needs to be answered by the government. For instance, if a rocket explodes on an ISRO launchpad, who will bear the cost. Since a rocket is also a missile, how do you protect these technologies,” Ganapathy asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SpaceX Falcon9 space startups
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp