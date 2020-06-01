STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Window shopping through WhatsApp video call amid coronavirus outbreak

Personal shoppers, who suggest latest styles and fits, are replacing that buddy who used to accompany you on outings

Published: 01st June 2020 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

fashion

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Window shopping may not regain the pre-COVID era popularity anytime soon, but in these times of the new normal, that friend who used to accompany you, egging you on to buy a dress or not giving the nod of approval for those stretch pants, is getting replaced with personal shoppers. The ‘consultant’ connects with customers via phone or video calls to help with the remote shopping experience or, should you decided to step into the store, suggests what’s available, suits the occasion, or points out alternatives, depending on requirements. 

A creation by Payal Khandwala

The idea is gaining favour with store owners as, despite safety norms in place, some standalone shops that have re-opened are struggling to woo customers. “With people staying indoors and the store being shut, there has been much revenue loss over the last two months. Right now, we have initiated several safety measures after the store has reopened but footfalls remain dwindled,” admits Kris, designer and curator, Basava by Kris. To counter this, they’ve been organising walkthroughs of the store, showing and suggesting products on WhatsApp video calls, with the personal shopper explaining the products in detail. “Online shopping is what most e-commerce majors offer – it is one size fits all. Here, there is scope for interaction, building a rapport and relationship with prospective customers,” says Kris. 

To make the experience less clinical and robotic, designer Payal Khandwala, who owns a standalone store in the city, is sending across apparels of a customer’s choice to their residence. “Many of our personal shoppers have been working with us for years. So, in a way, they know our clientele and their tastes. This helps in making suggestions when a customer is, say, looking for a kurta. The personal shopper would suggest maybe a fuller, slimmer or relaxed style,” she says, adding that this new style of shopping is not based on a certain algorithm.  

Apparels once bought are home-delivered, and can be exchanged or returned with a refund within 24 hours. And once back in the store, they are steamed. “Our personal shopper may suggest to a client whose looking for a blouse to go for a shirt that can also be worn with trousers. Now, it’s about understanding the sentiment of the buyer,” she says. 

Just as relationship mangers in banks call to check on clients, stores too are warming up to the practice. Shoppers Stop has over 280 personal shoppers who have been connecting with customers even during the lockdown. “Personal shoppers curate suggestions by linking their understanding of the customer and data available on their tabs of the customer’s shopping journey. This helps them service better from the online and offline store inventory,” says Uma Talreja, customer care associate, at the brand. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Window Shopping WhatsApp video call shopping coronavirus
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp