BBMP official COVID positive after contact with corporator Imran Pasha

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officer tested positive for coronavirus on Monday after he came in contact with JDS corporator Imran Pasha, said officials.

Padarayanapura corporator Imran Pasha

Padarayanapura corporator Imran Pasha (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officer tested positive for coronavirus on Monday after he came in contact with JDS corporator Imran Pasha, said officials. Pasha had tested positive on May 29. The patient is a KAS officer working as assistant commissioner in the education department, located in BBMP headquarters at Hudson Circle. The office premises has been fully sanitised and visiting hours for the public have been restricted. 

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said,”The education wing in the second BBMP building has been sealed down. Fumigation and sanitisation measures have been taken. Tracing of the patients’ contacts is underway.” The news has caused panic among the hundreds of officials and staffers working at the BBMP headquarters.

Corporator Pasha tested positive in the Padarayanapura containment zone, from where 67 positive cases have been reported in total. On Thursday, the BBMP and health department conducted swab tests for 50-60 employees, including health staff, health inspectors, ANMs and ASHA workers working in the Padarayanapura area.

