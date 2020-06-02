STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Connecting devotees to the divine 

The app does not charge any convenience fee. 

Published: 02nd June 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Devotees can now offer pujas at 52 temples in the state, including Bengaluru’s Shri Someshwara Swamy Temple, Kota’s Shri Amriteshwari, Hampi’s Sri Viruprakasheshwara Swamy Devastana, and Mysuru’s Shri Chamundeshwari Temple, through a new app. The PurePrayer app aims to connect devotees to the divine. “Our research has shown that millennials are deep-rooted when it comes to such practices. So, we felt that giving a modern touch to centuries-old traditions is what people are looking for. 

At a time like this when people may be unable or hesitant to visit temples, an app wherein pujas are available at the click of a button is the need of the hour,” says Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies, that has brought out the app.  Devotees can book pujas, sevas, and specific temple rituals as per the charges prescribed by the temples. The app does not charge any convenience fee. 

As social distancing norms are being put in place at places of worship, Karnataka Minister of Muzrai, Kota Srinivas Poojary, told CE, “While temples are being re-opened for public to offer puja and conduct daily 
rituals, we are not permitting fairs and events to be held. This app will help people participate in temple rituals from their homes.”

