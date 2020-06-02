Containment zones in Bengaluru go up by 10 in a day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There has been a sudden rise in the number of containment zones in Bengaluru in just 24 hours. On Saturday, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there were 26 containment zones, which shot up to 32 on Sunday. But by Monday evening, the number of containment zones had gone up to 36. The ten new places added to the list included Siddapura, Hosahalli, Bommanahalli, HSR Layout, Agaram, Kadugodi, Chokkasandra, Cholradipalya, Jayamahal and Kempegowda Nagar.

The rise in cases and addition of containment zones has left citizens and officials worried, more so when relaxations under Unlock 1.0 have come into effect. BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told The New Indian Express that cases are rising because a majority of the new Covid-positive patients are either Maharashtra returnees or their contacts. He said there are chances of people having contracted the virus en route as travellers would have tested negative and produced a certificate to prove it before boarding vehicles.

The commissioner explained that some of the wards are repeated in the containment zone list because more areas in the same ward would have been brought under containment zone. The BBMP war room bulletin stated that the ten newly-added places will remain active containment zones till June 27. While in the case of areas that were added earlier, relaxations are likely to come into effect as early as June 6, as in the case of HBR Layout.

The war room bulletin also noted that containment measures have been extended in wards like SK Garden, Padarayanapura, Hongasandra, Shivajinagar, Malleswaram, Mangamanapalya and Hoodi as positive cases have risen. Till Monday evening, 28 new positive cases were reported in Bengaluru.

Registering on app must for migrants

Bengaluru: With the state government noting that many migrants are leaving Karnataka without registering on the Seva Sindhu App, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Monday said that no migrant will be allowed to leave until they have registered on the app. He said that all citizen service centres should have a separate migrant helpdesk, with instructions in several languages. A nodal officer should also be appointed to help migrants with the registration process, he said.