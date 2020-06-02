STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka govt proposes reopening schools in phased manner from July 1, seeks parents' feedback

However, the admission process can begin prior to that from June 8, as per a circular by the primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar.

Published: 02nd June 2020 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

(Image used for representation) A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

(Image used for representation) A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a meeting with education department officials, the Karnataka has set July 1 as the tentative date for reopening of private and government schools. But, the dates will be finalised after getting feedback from all stakeholders -- which includes parents.

However, the admission process can begin prior to that from June 8, as per a circular by the primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar.

As per government proposal, Class 4  to 7 will begin on July 1, Class 1 to 3 on July 15, Class 8-10 on July 15 (owing to the SSLC board examination which will end only on July 4), and Pre primary classes on
July 20.

The government has also proposed three models of resumption of classes for the academic year 2020-21 -- Ensure social distancing and hold classes as usual; divide an entire strength of class into two batches of the morning ( 8am -12pm) and afternoon (1pm to 5Pm); Hold classes for various grades on alternative days.

All primary, higher primary and high school heads, teachers, parents, and school management committee members/SDMC members have been asked to convene a meeting and give feedback on the proposed models and schedule.

Private and unaided schools are expected to open their institute on June 5  for collecting suggestions from parents and stakeholders regarding safety measures that can be taken during the classes -
principals, teacher and staff, have to be present in school.

From to June 10 to 12, they have to meet again and collect opinions about reopening of schools and decision has to be uploaded on SATS by June 15.

Likewise, the government schools will convene a similar meeting about school reopening on June 10 to 12, submitting the proceedings on June 15 on SATS. At government schools, principals, need to be present also on June 5,6 and undertake safety measures for in the preparation of the upcoming academic year.

Government schools are also expected to organise an enrolment drive for children for dropouts and other children who are left out of mainstream education. The drive will from June 15 to 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka schools Karnataka govt Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp