Karnataka govt proposes reopening schools in phased manner from July 1, seeks parents' feedback

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a meeting with education department officials, the Karnataka has set July 1 as the tentative date for reopening of private and government schools. But, the dates will be finalised after getting feedback from all stakeholders -- which includes parents.

However, the admission process can begin prior to that from June 8, as per a circular by the primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar.

As per government proposal, Class 4 to 7 will begin on July 1, Class 1 to 3 on July 15, Class 8-10 on July 15 (owing to the SSLC board examination which will end only on July 4), and Pre primary classes on

July 20.

The government has also proposed three models of resumption of classes for the academic year 2020-21 -- Ensure social distancing and hold classes as usual; divide an entire strength of class into two batches of the morning ( 8am -12pm) and afternoon (1pm to 5Pm); Hold classes for various grades on alternative days.

All primary, higher primary and high school heads, teachers, parents, and school management committee members/SDMC members have been asked to convene a meeting and give feedback on the proposed models and schedule.

Private and unaided schools are expected to open their institute on June 5 for collecting suggestions from parents and stakeholders regarding safety measures that can be taken during the classes -

principals, teacher and staff, have to be present in school.

From to June 10 to 12, they have to meet again and collect opinions about reopening of schools and decision has to be uploaded on SATS by June 15.

Likewise, the government schools will convene a similar meeting about school reopening on June 10 to 12, submitting the proceedings on June 15 on SATS. At government schools, principals, need to be present also on June 5,6 and undertake safety measures for in the preparation of the upcoming academic year.

Government schools are also expected to organise an enrolment drive for children for dropouts and other children who are left out of mainstream education. The drive will from June 15 to 30.