STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Nature’s got a wordsmith

Our knowledge about natural phenomena is limited.

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Our knowledge about natural phenomena is limited. Caught up in our nine-to-five-lives, we take for granted certain essential elements of our existence. So how do we expand our knowledge to the reaches of our curiosity? Chennai- based M Yuvan has found a way to bridge the gap. Yuvan, an environment enthusiast, posts a word of the day on his Instagram page based on the unique natural processes and phenomenon that have been occurring around us. His initiative has garnered quite an audience and his followers are now thirsty for more. 

“I got the idea from author Robert Macfarlane, who posts a ‘word-of-the-day’ on his Twitter account. I started doing this for kids to learn about hidden yet valuable parts of nature. Often, words are a metaphor in ecology; one can draw meanings from beyond its definition,” explains Yuvan, a naturalist, writer and educator in the field of natural sciences.

A few of the pictures posted 
M Yuvan on his Instagram handle 

Around two years back, he began posting a ‘word of the day’ on his Instagram page (@a_naturalists_column). It attracted hordes of nature enthusiasts, for he gave words like Exuvia, which is a cast-off, hollow skin, shell of an insect, that still holds shape. Often he connects the word to our human way of life, as a short note on humanity as well. “Exuvia is like an echo of an earlier way of life, much like our lives before and after COVID-19,” he says.

Words like magnetoception, he says, means a ‘sense’ present in birds, turtles, fish, arthropods, bacteria and many molluscs, which allows them to see magnetic field lines. “Usually the word is an allusion to something which is going on. An ecological metaphor with a meaning. Sometimes it is from what I’ve been reading and been fascinated by,” he shares. 

Some of his words have information that can help one acquaint oneself with the wild. ‘Rhino Dandis’ is one such. “Dandi means path in Assamese. There are specific trails rhinos keep to in the grasslands. They leave other vegetation untrampled. Many other animals like deer and boars follow the same trails left by the hooves of rhinos for food and water. These paths often link waterbodies, lakes, wetlands and grazing grounds,” Yuvan describes.

Traditional practices like augury, he says, means farmers make weather predictions by watching dragonflies. It’s a sign of foretelling the future (specifically the rains). “Farmers have been reading ‘dragonfly densities’ to augur the rain. Their hovering, shifting, shimmering congregations in the sky make monsoon showers prevalent,” he explains.This practice of posting a word of the day has captured the attention of most of his 15k followers, especially at this time, during the quarantine.

Sometimes, Yuvan picks simple words which might have more than one meaning based on the context. For instance, the word ‘land’ can have 90 different context in south India. “Some of the words have a cultural significance, like Manjalkaani, which is a piece of land the bride’s parents give her during the marriage,” Yuvan adds. Ever since this post, he has added over 50 more south Indian words for land in his journal and given their meanings and significance.

Words like asumbu (slippery land), arappuram (non-taxed land given for social works), neeraarambam (land lacking a source of vegetation), punnilam (drought ridden land), ulladinilam (lakeside land) and puramboke (land of commons/uncultivable land, often performing important ecological functions) are a few from the list of around 90 words.Picking words from books and articles that he reads, Yuvan posts words twice or thrice a week. “It depends on what I read or find, but I try to keep up the practice because I have received a good response from my followers,” he says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp