Nearly 17K PU students change exam centres for English paper

They are scared of contracting Covid; arrangements being made for border dist students

Published: 04th June 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:11 AM

The draft list shows revised district exam centres of only students studying in hostels or children of parents who migrated to Karnataka for work but are not in the state now

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An increasing number of pre-university students have chosen to change their exam centres due to fears that they could contract Covid-19, official figures show. Until Wednesday, 16,957 
students had applied to write the English exam, to be held on June 18, at centres close to their native places, according to a draft list uploaded on website of the department of pre-university education. That is up by 728 from the number released on Monday. Students have time till June 5 to apply for a change in the exam centre.

Minister of primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar had said on Monday that 16,229 students had expressed interest in writing the exam at centres near their native places and that arrangements were being made to accommodate them in centres nearest to them.The draft list shows the revised district exam centres of only students studying in hostels or children of parents who migrate to Karnataka for work but are not in the state at present. Principals will be given time to make necessary changes, if any, to the list up to June 5.

The government is also making arrangements for students who live in border districts to write the exam in a district in Karnataka closest to them. For instance, the office of the deputy director of pre-university education in Dakshina Kannada has been told to make necessary arrangements, including for travel, for students from Kasargod district in Kerala. 

The draft list of students in border districts will be uploaded on the department website on June 5. Principals of colleges will get a day’s time to make amendments. The final list of students with the revised choice of exam centre will be uploaded on the department’s website on June 7. Students must download a copy of the final list and produce it at the exam centre. For details, students can contact: 080-23083900.

