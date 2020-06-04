STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Zoos roaring to go from June 8, norms not yet set

However, no such statement has been made by Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

The decision to open Bannerghatta Zoo is being examined by the health and family welfare department and disaster management authority | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The zoos which have been shut for more than two months now, will open from June 8.
While the state government and the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) is yet to officially release the set of rules, forest minister Anand Singh told TNIE, “We have decided to open zoos from June 8. The set of dos and dont’s will be announced soon.”  Earlier, Mysuru zoo had announced that they will start operations. They had informed that only limited people will be allowed, routes of visitors will be closely monitored, and the number of people visiting will be restricted.

However, no such statement has been made by Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru. The Bannerghatta zoo management stated that though they were ready to open the zoo and start only online ticket sales along with no group bookings and treat families as a group, the final decision was awaited from the government, BBBP Executive Director Vanashri Vipin Singh said. 

The decision on opening of Bannerghatta Zoo is also being examined by the health and family welfare department and disaster management authority. The zoo management has assured the government and ZAK that no AC safari buses will operate and the number of people on safari will also be limited. Jeeps used for safaris will also have partitions. 

Minister Singh said that all the commitments were being examined and the final rules will be announced. “However, safaris in forests will not be opened. This decision will be taken only after consultation with the central government. Till further orders, the forests are out of bounds for people to visit,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp