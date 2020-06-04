Zoos roaring to go from June 8, norms not yet set

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The zoos which have been shut for more than two months now, will open from June 8.

While the state government and the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) is yet to officially release the set of rules, forest minister Anand Singh told TNIE, “We have decided to open zoos from June 8. The set of dos and dont’s will be announced soon.” Earlier, Mysuru zoo had announced that they will start operations. They had informed that only limited people will be allowed, routes of visitors will be closely monitored, and the number of people visiting will be restricted.

However, no such statement has been made by Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru. The Bannerghatta zoo management stated that though they were ready to open the zoo and start only online ticket sales along with no group bookings and treat families as a group, the final decision was awaited from the government, BBBP Executive Director Vanashri Vipin Singh said.

The decision on opening of Bannerghatta Zoo is also being examined by the health and family welfare department and disaster management authority. The zoo management has assured the government and ZAK that no AC safari buses will operate and the number of people on safari will also be limited. Jeeps used for safaris will also have partitions.

Minister Singh said that all the commitments were being examined and the final rules will be announced. “However, safaris in forests will not be opened. This decision will be taken only after consultation with the central government. Till further orders, the forests are out of bounds for people to visit,” he said.