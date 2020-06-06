BDA office to re-open after corona scare

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting Monday, the public will be allowed to visit Bangalore Development Authority head office at Kumara Park, which was closed for three days after results of a cop suspected to have contracted Covid-19, came back negative.

A constable attached to the BDA Task Force had tested positive last week, but results of a second test came negative on Friday. Three other policemen posted here, who came in contact with him, were home-quarantined.

Task Force SP Shivakumar Gunare told TNIE, “The constable was posted on bandobust duty at Padarayanapura for 10 days, after which he reported for work at our head office on May 28. On that day, he worked in an office on campus with three other cops.