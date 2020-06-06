STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Braving the Storm

Uncertain career prospects, social distancing norms, and possible repercussions in store... Student protestors have little working in their favour.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors hold placards

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Uncertain career prospects, social distancing norms, and possible repercussions in store... Student protestors have little working in their favour. But those who attended the anti-CAA demonstration on June 3 at Maurya Circle, were determined to demand the release of jailed protestors. In numbers less than 100, and at a distance from each other, they asserted that while the element of fear is well within them, it’s more about not protesting against oppression. For a student protestor, the events back in February witnessed two of her friends being arrested, was a turning point for her.

“I was in Delhi when the riots happened and I was part of the riot relief efforts. I saw how students from Jamia Millia, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Ambedkar University Delhi were leading relief work while the state barely lifted a finger. And now they’ve arrested these students,” says the protestor who did not want to be named. Agreed another protestor, who also did not wish to be named. “I want to ensure a safer space to grow up in,” she says, adding, “Going out to protest during the pandemic is not safe but nor is silence.” She shares how they protested for 30 minutes on bikes and held up posters.

Another protestor said, “We have no idea of what lies ahead with the current government, which seems to have an agenda to exclude minorities from the country.” Questions were also raised with respect to the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster, which a protestor claims was misquoted. She added, “If we’re demanding the release of political prisoners, then we have to talk about how journalists like Masrat Zahra are being picked up in Kashmir as well. Whether Kashmir should be free or not is a question that Kashmiris should be allowed to give their opinion on.”

BT Venkatesh (58), who is fighting the case of arrested student Amulya Leona, emphasised that a big chunk of the awareness among students has come through liberal education post the economic liberalisation in the country. “There is a discontent among students who believe in a democratic process. They believe in liberty which has been taken away, ”he say.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp