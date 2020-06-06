Karnataka HC dedicates medicinal garden

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Friday celebrated World Environment Day by dedicating a garden of herbal and medicinal plants to the people.

Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka inaugurated the garden on the court premises in the presence of judges and officials, while following social distancing in view of Covid-19.

Justice Oka said, “All of us should take a pledge to protect the environment at any cost.” Justice Aravind Kumar, executive chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, said that KSLSA, in association with various departments, set up the garden here, and a similar initiative was also taken up at taluk and district courts.