STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Kerala elephant tragedy should not repeat, says Prakash Javadekar

Karnataka’s forest officials assured the minister that they were taking all measures to ensure such an incident does not happen in the state. 

Published: 06th June 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar directed heads of all forest department of all states to ensure that the Kerala elephant tragedy does not repeat anywhere else. 
Speaking to forest officials on Friday as part of World Environment Day, through video conference, he said he was shocked with what had happened in Kerala.

Karnataka’s forest officials assured the minister that they were taking all measures to ensure such an incident does not happen in the state.  The forest officials said, “We have issued directions to all staffers to undertake extensive patrolling and search for meat bombs. Staffers have also been told to keep a close watch on areas where there are man-elephant conflicts and villages abutting forest boundaries.” Javadekar also directed all states to take up the ‘Nagara Vanas’ (urban forests) project. Karnataka has been given a target of creating 200 in the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar Kerala elephant tragedy
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A k Sehanobis

    Pl. stop culling monkeys with a reward of 500/- for each monkey killed.There should be other means of controlling explosive births.
    8 hours ago reply
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp