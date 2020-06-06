STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Past forward

Bengaluru-based two-piece instrumental outfit Treble Puns debut E – Sounds Like Treble – revolves around instances many Indians might relate to.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Abhimanyu Roy and Sohini Bhattacharya , Meghana Sastry

By  Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based two-piece instrumental outfit Treble Puns debut E – Sounds Like Treble – revolves around instances many Indians might relate to. Drummer Sohini Bhattacharya cites how it reflects daily events from one’s childhood years, and says, “It’s about things that Indian kids hear from parents, teachers and society. It forms the basis of who we are and the biases we hold as people. And in turn we repeat the cycle.” The four-track album also aims to create an audio-visual experience through a series of animations.With Bhattacharya on drums and Abhimanyu Roy on guitars, keyboard and programming, the music has soulful rhythms and a soothing tone.

The EP, which released on March 28, is an amalgamation of progressive rock, Indian classical and electronica with the addition of live looping, forming a complete sound. “We wanted an immersive sound experience that comes at a listener from many angles. For example, if you focus on one aspect of the sound, we wanted other elements to creep up on you,” says Bhattacharya, adding that when it came to the electronic aspects – loopers, programming and synthesisers were utilised. “In most of our songs, we start with the bassline. To us that’s what sets the tone and builds the song. After that, it’s about having fun with the sound and putting in what we enjoy listening to ourselves – an atmospheric sound with a relatable feel to it,” she said.

The duo, who formed the musical venture in 2018, say that the songs are based on defining relationships, especially the friction that makes these relations real. While tracks like No Teacher’s Pet speak of the obsession with formal education and its commoditisation as a means to wealth, Father of the Notion  deals with a father trying to pass the buck of responsibility to his ward. “It states that you need to start earning and providing to be loved. Momologue, which is the longest piece, looks at the commonly used parenting technique of shaming one’s child into righteousness,” Bhattacharya explains.

Treble Pun’s sound is a homage to the artistes they draw inspiration from. “We tend to think like a prog rock band, breaking down rhythms into unequal patterns –  similar to bands Tool and Porcupine Tree. The melodies are Indian, drawn from ragas. We are inspired by great Indian guitar players like Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Baiju Dharamarajan, Sushmit Sen and Rex Vijayan,” says Bhattacharya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp