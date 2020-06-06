Six guards arrested for thief’s murder

BENGALURU: Srirampura police arrested six security guards who allegedly beat a man to death on
suspicion of attempted theft. The accused work as security guards at an apartment complex on Magadi
Road. They beat up Jagan, a resident of Ramachandrapura, when he entered the building by crawling
through a drain. Jagan later died in hospital. “The cause of death is unknown,” the police said.
