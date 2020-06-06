STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Thoughtful strokes: Brush with new ideas

Being confined indoors has come as a boon for artist Gurudas Shenoy who has been utilising his time to execute a series of paintings inspired by a pool of thoughts.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Artist Gurudas Shenoy plans to showcase his paintings in an online exhibition soon , Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Being confined indoors has come as a boon for artist Gurudas Shenoy who has been utilising his time to execute a series of paintings inspired by a pool of thoughts. “There are so many ideas, but there’s so much confusion. I am in an unfamiliar territory, a zone which I can’t step out of. My works reflect this state of mind,” says Shenoy, who has completed 12 paintings since April and plans to showcase them in an online exhibition alongside various artists in the coming months.

Taking us through the process of his paintings which comprises mixed elements – oil pastels, oil paints, acrylic medium and charcoal sketches – the city-based painter says each element has been blended in with care to obtain a desired result. “Acrylics lend brightness and have a bit of plasticity, but oils control it, bringing in transparency. To get layer by layer abstraction and textures, these are feelings what I want to create,” says Shenoy, adding that with a free hand arising from the ongoing pandemic, he has ventured into this project in a manner which is significantly different from his previous works, since he earlier mostly worked with a single medium.

Talking about the title of each piece, Shenoy points out that they are all self-explanatory, such as Borders not Boundaries, Unfamiliar Territory, Light from Within, etc. Ask him how many more pieces he plans to create, and he says, “I haven’t decided when to stop, there are developments every day. As an artist, I take my time to explore, so I can’t set a deadline for the same.”

Having stepped out of his comfort zone, Shenoy states that at this point in time artists aren’t bound by a deadline. He adds, “There’s a lot of time on hand to introspect at this point. This a time to experiment, and more importantly for artists to do something they haven’t so far. Each one reacts to a situation in a different way. The unfamiliar territory which has arisen through the recent turn of events has affected all of us. These paintings are a reaction to my thoughts.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp