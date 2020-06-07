Preparation for offline classes begins

BENGALURU: Schools are preparing for the resumption of offline classes keeping safety in mind. Canadian International School in Bengaluru, has set up a health and safety committee comprising various stakeholders to create policies related to classroom and non-classroom learning. The committee will consider topics such as sanitisation schedules, pick-up and drop guidelines, etc. The state has adviced schools to consider parents’ opinion on re-opening dates.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Grasshoppers attack broomstick plantations in Meghalaya village
Aadhaar card must for visitors as Southern Railways headquarters reopens
George Floyd death: Curfew in New York City lifts early
Jio offers one-year complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
Rejection motivated me to work hard for my dream: Sandesh Jhingan
Hollywood star Liam Neeson's mother dies one day before his birthday