Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions

BENGALURU: Following the violation of SC guidelines, the University Grants Commission has sent a missive to 14 institutes in the state.

In a letter, UGC Joint Secretary Archana Thakur said that some of them were still using the word ‘university’ in their advertisement, website, email addresses, letterheads, hoardings, etc.

“If universities don’t stop doing so, necessary action will be initiated against them, in accordance with the UGC regulations 2019,” she said in the letter.

Christ University, Indian Institute of Science, International Institute of Information Technology, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Jain University, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana in Bengaluru; JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research in Mysuru, K L E Academy of Higher Education and Research in Belagavi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Manipal, Sri Devraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research at Kolar; NITTE and Yenepoya in Mangaluru, and B L D E in Vijayapura, received the circular.