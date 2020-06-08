Four more Karnataka districts will now get mangoes at their doorsteps

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a good response to its door-to-door mango delivery initiative this summer, the Karnataka unit of India Post has now decided to extend it to four more districts from Monday. Mango lovers in Mysuru, Belagavi, Kolar and Hubballi can now relish the delicious and chemical-free fruits that come directly from farmers.

The initiative this year, in partnership with the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC), has been successful, said Post Master General (Bengaluru HQ Region) Rajendra Kumar. “We have so far delivered 85 tonnes of mangoes this year and this has helped India Post earn `27 lakh so far. Hence, we decided to extend it to four more districts,” he told TNIE, adding that the revenue was only in thousands of rupees last year when the partnership was launched. “It was launched towards the end of summer last time.

Our distribution this year began right at the start of the mango season.” The lockdown, which led to most people staying indoors, has also played a vital role in the huge demand for mangoes. The mango parcel bookings for farmers will begin on Monday at Belagavi Head Post Office, Hubballi HO, Kolar HO and the National Sorting Hub in Mysuru. At present, parcel bookings take place only at the National Sorting Hub in Bengaluru.

The deal is good for all those involved, Kumar said. Farmers get a better price with the elimination of middlemen while customers get the products at their door step, he added. Last week, Flipkart entered into a tie-up with KSMDMC. “Online bookings can be made both on Flipkart or the corporation, but delivery will only be through the Postal Department,” he said. Mangoes are being booked in boxes of 3 kg each. The partnership with Flipkart will be extended to other seasonal fruits too, he said.