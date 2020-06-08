STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Global stories, local connect

Set in pre-corona times, this book by Sriram Devatha is about stories of Indians across the world

Published: 08th June 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A taxi driver navigates a young tourist couple through the tumultuous terrain of Egypt, as the country grapples with its fast-changing realities. A veteran retraces the shift in his ideological journey along the 38th parallel in the Korean peninsula. A film producer’s wife contends with her husband’s possible infidelity in the time of MeToo...

These are the stories that you will find in author Sriram Devatha’s book, Indogene, where as he himself says the reader will zip from country to country and continent to continent, on a whirlwind literary tour of the world. “I’ve tried to combine history, politics, law and religion, to share stories of Indians dealing with life, love, and loss away from the shores of their home country,” says Devatha, 31, who is also a German language trainer, audio engineer, entrepreneur, poet, author and now a budding acoustician.  

The stories are set in a pre-corona world which, he says, had integrated to an unimaginable extent. However, in this moment of gloom and doom, this book can provide the short escape that ma of us probably need at this time. “Through the book, I want to illustrate how far and wide the Indian civilisation has spread. For example, the most populous ethnic group in Suriname in South America  is of Indian origin,” he explains.  

As a writer, Devatha feels it is important to sometimes plant an idea and let it take root in the background. At the same time, he points out that writing as regularly as possible– with a fixed number of words per week– helps polish the craft of writing. While the book was supposed to come out last year, it was pushed owing to other commitments.

“Thanks to COVID-19, I found this time of gloom to finally finish the book. Finding publishers was the next big task with most of the popular publishing houses receiving hundreds of manuscripts every month, it’s pretty tough to get responses and they all typically tell you to wait for at least three months for a response,” says Devatha who then self- published the book. 

While the obvious challenge was the act of sitting down and writing, Devatha also had his share of frustration during writer’s blocks.  “For instance, in the story #sinetronscandal the ending of the story was something I wasn’t happy with. So I moved onto another story and came back to it after. My advice is to not let the frustration of a block build up,” says the city-based author. A sucker for desserts with his all-time favourite being a rainbow cake with its different colours and layers, Devatha extends that to his works too. “This fascination with layers and different shades was my inspiration for Indogene. I wanted to pack many interesting elements in each of my stories,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indogene Sriram Devatha
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp