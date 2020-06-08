STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Owning with pride

With various appeals doing the rounds on the social media, urging Indians to boycott using Chinese goods and apps, the issue has snowballed into a sort of campaign.

Published: 08th June 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products.

Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With various appeals doing the rounds on the social media, urging Indians to boycott using Chinese goods and apps, the issue has snowballed into a sort of campaign. After Ladakh-based educationist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk released a video recently, saying he is soon going to give up using all Chinese products, the ripples have reached Bengaluru too. 

Manpreet Kaur

For Kiran Kumar, who has been living with this philosophy already, the call has renewed his conviction. “I have been having issues with China because they have always tried to change the geography of India. I don’t want to contribute to their economy  by buying their products,” says the 44-year-old mechanical engineer who consciously tries to avoid made-in-China toys for his children.

Kumar was an avid Paytm app user but removed the app when he got to know about a Chinese firm’s investment in it. He, however, clarifies that he is not completely dismissive of all the Chinese companies, since some of them have invested in setting up production centres in India and are providing direct and indirect employment to Indians. “Even Narendra Modi’s speech on being ‘artmanirbhar’ speaks about the same,” he explains. 

While the sentiment may be shared by a large number of people, implementation is the tough part, says Shivaramakrishnan M, a private wealth management consultant in the city. “The biggest issue is that when people can’t find any substitutes for Chinese products. Indian firms need to make products that are high in quality, cost effective and affordable to break the Chinese stronghold over the Indian market. The Indian market is huge enough from a consumption stand point,” says Shivaramakrishnan, who does agree that phasing out of Chinese products has started and may proceed in a phased manner. “If things go this way, we may see most Chinese products replaced by Indian brands or MNC brands made in India in about three years,” he adds.

The dent in sale of Chinese products is apparent in the market, according to electronics stores. Shamsundar, the owner of Sun Time in Jayanagar, says, “Brands like Samsung and LG are doing well, but demand for Chinese brands like Oppo has come down drastically. However, Mi and Vivo are seeing some takers, since they have their manufacturing units in India,” says Shamsundar. Even the call to uninstall Chinese apps from phones is finding ready takers. Manpreet Kaur, a software engineer, was one of the 5 million people who downloaded the ‘Remove China Apps, which was recently removed from Google Play Store. “My phone had TikTok, BeautyPlus, etc. Though I knew these apps come from China I never paid much attention to it. After deleting them, I feel so good now,” says Kaur, who admits that while her phone is a Chinese brand, she is planning to replace it soon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonam Wangchuk Chinese products ban china products
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp